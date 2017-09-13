Rogers Man Sentenced On Federal Meth Charge

ROGERS (KFSM) — A Rogers man was sentenced Tuesday (Sept. 12) to 10 years in federal prison and fined $2,400 for distributing methamphetamine in Northwest Arkansas, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney’s office.

Christian Rodriguez, 27, pleaded guilty in May to one count of possession with intent to distirbute methampheaminte. Rodriguez’s prison sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release.

Rogers police stopped Rodriguez for not wearing a seat belt in January 2017, according to the release. As soon as Rodriguez stopped his vehicle, he fled on foot. Police pursued and arrested him a short time later.

Inside Rodriguez’s car, police found two zip lock bags with about two ounces of meth, a set of digital scales and roughly $4,000 in cash, according to the release.

Rogers police assisted the U.S. attorney’s office with investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney David Harris prosecuted the case.