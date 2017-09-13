Spaghetti Dinner & Pie Auction To Benefit Cameron High School
CAMERON (KFSM) — A spaghetti dinner and pie auction benefiting Cameron High School will be held on Sunday (Sept. 17).
The school suffered a fire on Aug. 29 that damaged the school and delayed classes until Sept. 13.
The fundraiser will be held at the Mosholatubbee Lodge #13 at 26661 West 5th St. in Cameron.
Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the pie auction will begin at 2 p.m.
Meals will be $5 per plate, and donations are appreciated. The Mosholatubbee Lodge will match donations up to $2,500.
For more information, contact (918) 436-9882.