Spaghetti Dinner & Pie Auction To Benefit Cameron High School

CAMERON (KFSM) — A spaghetti dinner and pie auction benefiting Cameron High School will be held on Sunday (Sept. 17).

The school suffered a fire on Aug. 29 that damaged the school and delayed classes until Sept. 13.

The fundraiser will be held at the Mosholatubbee Lodge #13 at 26661 West 5th St. in Cameron.

Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the pie auction will begin at 2 p.m.

Meals will be $5 per plate, and donations are appreciated. The Mosholatubbee Lodge will match donations up to $2,500.

For more information, contact (918) 436-9882.