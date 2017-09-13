Springdale Police Investigating Unattended Death At Northwest Medical Center

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Springdale police are investigating an unattended death after a woman was found in her car Wednesday (Sept. 13) morning at Northwest Medical Center in Springdale, according to Lt. Jeff Taylor.

Police found the woman about 11:10 a.m. Monday in a black Mazda 6 in the southwest parking lot, Taylor said. She was in the driver’s seat and her seat belt was still buckled. He said there were no obvious signs of trauma.

Police don’t know the woman’s race or identity. The body has been sent to the state Crime Lab in Little Rock for an autopsy.