5NEWS Weather Blog: Start of Fall

After a fall-like start to the month of September, we are looking at a warm up as we head through the next few days. While the cooler temperatures felt nice, we’re still technically in the summer season. That changes late next week though. The official start of fall will be September 22nd, and it’s looking like we’ll be a little cooler just in time for the season change.

With the official start of fall in sight, let’s talk about when we normally see our first BIG cool down on average. We typically see our first freezing temperatures of the fall season in mid October for NW Arkansas and early November for the River Valley.

For our snowiest months we’ll need to wait a bit longer with January being, on average, the snowiest month.

– Chris