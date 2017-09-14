5NEWS Weather: Winter Forecasting With Persimmon Seeds
According to folklore, the shape of a Persimmon Seed foretells of the upcoming winter weather season.
- A spoon indicates a heavy, wet snow
- A fork indicates a dry, light snow
- A knife indicates cutting, cold winds
The official Climate Prediction Center forecast indicates higher than normal chances of warm temperatures for December, January, & February.
My personal opinion is this Winter season will be snowier than last year. Last year, we were in the middle of a strong El Niño which lead to warmer than normal weather and minimal snow. With a neutral pattern or even a La Niña this winter you can expect colder temperatures and more than likely that will translate into higher snow totals than last year.
-Garrett