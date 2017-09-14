Arkansas Linemen Shocked In Ocilla, Georgia While Working On Power Restoration Following Irma

OCILLA, Georgia (KFSM) — An Arkansas power worker was shocked while working on a power line in Ocilla, Georgia on Wednesday night, our CBS affiliate THV11 reports.

The man was transported to a burn center in Augusta on Thursday morning (Sept. 14), according to Irwin County EMS Director Jerry Edwards.

The man’s identity has not been released at this time, and we will update this post as we learn more information.

According to Georgia Powers Spokesperson Holly Crawford, the man was part of the 8,000 personnel brought in to help with power restoration following Hurricane Irma.