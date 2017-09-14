Bacterial Outbreak Linked To Pet Store Chain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A big bacterial outbreak has been linked to puppies from a national pet store chain.

The centers for disease control and prevention is currently investigating cases of Campylobacter. At least 39 people have become sick.

Those people are either recent customers or employees of Petland stores in seven states including Missouri, Tennessee, and Kansas; or they had visited a home that had a puppy sold through the chain.

Symptoms of Campylobacteriosis are diarrhea, cramping, abdominal pain, and fever within two to five days of being exposed.

Most cases aren't life threatening, but can be serious for young kids and seniors.