City Approves Local Brewery & Music Venue For Extra Concert

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- The city of Fayetteville reconsidered JJ's Beer Garden & Brewery's request for an ordinance exception that will allow them to host a charity concert this Sunday (Sept.17).

The city's planning commission tabled JBGB's initial request to add more concert dates due to backlash from neighbors complaining of noise violations.

"Just living nearby its just so loud and then of course with two small kids trying to get the kids to bed by 8 or 8:30 p.m.and you know the musics often going until 9 or 9:30 p.m.," said nearby neighbor Chris Brosh.

Other neighbors like Adam Ferrier don't mind, "Definitely wouldn't bother me, I don't see why that would be to much of an issue especially if it's a one odd thing on Sunday for charity I can't see to many people having a problem with that," Ferrier said.

Currently JJ's conditional permit use approved an 18-concert series every Thursday, which ends tonight (Sept.14). Owner Jody Thornton says the concerts have been an instant success, and that's why he requested additional dates and longer hours to extend the series.

With a bow of mercy to host the charity concert to support "The First Tee of Northwest Arkansas," Thornton is looking to make the improved suggestions to please his neighbors.

"We've got the neighbors behind us now. We went in and made some modifications and we're really pumped that the city spent the time to let us do it so we're thankful," he said.