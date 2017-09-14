Fort Smith Fraternal Order Of Police & Firefighters Local Union Begin Petition To Remove City Directors

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Petitions will soon start to circulate for the removal of Fort Smith city directors.

The Fort Smith Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 39 and the Fort Smith Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 33 said they are uniting to recall members of the Fort Smith board of directors.

The two groups said they will begin with Ward 3 director Mike Lorenz.

Both groups said they will no longer sit by and tolerate city directors who refuse to the the right thing, and that the time is right for new leadership.