Judge Grants Injunction; Water Stays On In Vian

VIAN (KFSM) — A judge granted an injunction regarding a water shut-off in the city of Vian under the terms of a $10,000 security bond on Thursday (Sept. 14).

Vian residents received a letter from City Hall letting them know the water could be shut off throughout the entire town. Vian currently receives their water from the Sequoyah Water Association.

The water will not be shut off for residents in Vian, but the company and city will continue to discuss the issue.

The company says rate hikes are built into the contract and the money is needed to make necessary repairs, but the city says the contract doesn’t include the increase.