Man Shot In Lincoln, Investigation Underway

LINCOLN (KFSM) — A shooting investigation is underway after a man was shot at a Lincoln home early Thursday morning (Sept. 14).

According to police, the shooting happened at a home on East Holt Road.

Not a lot of information has been released, but according to Washington County Public Relations Director Kelly Cantrell, “We received a call at 4:02 a.m. from an individual advising he had been shot in the leg… We are investigating. Don’t have any further releasable info right now.”

At this time, it is unknown if anyone else was involved in the shooting. Stay with 5NEWS as we learn more about this developing story.