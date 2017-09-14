Millions Impacted With Equifax Data Breach; Arkansas Attorney General Now Giving Tips

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — The Equifax data breach has left nearly half the U.S. population’s personal information at risk. This includes addresses, social security numbers, and even driver’s license numbers.

If you’ve ever applied for credit, Equifax might have your information. It’s one of three major credit bureaus used by banks, lenders, and businesses to approve loans and credit cards.

While many Americans don’t even know if they’re affected, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is giving tips to help people recognize if they’re a victim.

Receiving unexpected bills or collection calls. If you get an account statement for an account that you did not authorize. That’s an indication that an individual may be the victim of identity theft.

If you haven’t been receiving expected bills or account statements. Rutledge said if a monthly credit card statement stops coming in the mail this could be a indication that your mail has been stolen or your mailing address was changed.

Having a credit application denied when there is no reason it should be. Keep reviewing the credit report and always review it again before making an application for credit on a big purchase.

Rutledge said this could be the largest breach involving social security numbers in history.

Experts said if you have been impacted by identity theft, you need to close any accounts that have been tampered with immediately.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge says locals can go to ArkansasAG.gov to get up-to-date information about the breach or call her office at (800) 482-8982.