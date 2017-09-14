Son Of Missing Woman Says His Mother’s Car Matches One Found At Springdale Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) – Springdale police are investigating a body found inside a car at a Springdale hospital on Wednesday (Sept. 13), but the son of a missing woman has posted on Facebook about that body.

Quenton Nichols, the son of missing woman Christy Nichols, posted on Facebook saying police told him officers had found his mother’s car in the Northwest Medical Center parking lot with a woman matching his mother’s description inside.

Christy is from Noel, Missouri, but was last seen at Catalyst Church in Bentonville on Aug. 6.

Police say she drove a 2008 black Mazda 6, and police also say they found a black Mazda 6 in the hospital parking lot.

Lt. Jeff Taylor with Springdale Police Department said they have not identified the body found in the car, and the state crime lab is still waiting on information before completing the report.

Taylor said there were no signs of trauma, and the body was found buckled up in the driver’s seat.