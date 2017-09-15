5NEWS Weather: Losing Daylight

As Fall approaches it’s hard not to notice the days getting shorter.

We’ve already lost a little more than an hour of daylight since this time in August, and we’re continuing to lose about 2 minutes each day! By October we will have lost another 1.12 hours of daylight. This happens as the tilt of the Earth’s axis causes the Sun’s direct rays to be focused more on the Southern Hemisphere.

Above is a look at sunset times from the next few months. As noted in the picture, Daylight Saving Time ends November 5th.

Don’t forget that the official start of Fall is next Friday, September 22.

– Chris