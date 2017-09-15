Convicted Sex Offender In Jail On Rape Charges

SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM) — A convicted sex offender is accused of raping a juvenile boy.

Nathan Lee Robinson, 29, of Hackett is facing felony rape involving a juvenile boy, and is being held in the Sebastian County Detention Center in lieu of a $100,000 bond.

The alleged rape was reported to the Charleston Police Department during June 2017. It was reported that Robinson had raped the boy at least 20 times during a four year period, according to arrest documents.

The documents state that detectives interviewed Robinson a few days later. During the interview Robinson claimed his innocence before acting agitated and leaving.

Robinson is a level 3 sex offender. A level 3 sex offender is described as having a history of repeat sexual offenses and/or strong antisocial, violent or predatory personality characteristics, according to Arkansas statutes.

He was convicted of second-degree sexual assault in 2005. He pleaded guilty to the crime and was given a suspended imposition of sentence. Rather, he was placed on probation for six years.