Fayetteville Woman Arrested On Drug Charges

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville woman who told police she graduated this summer from a drug court program was caught Thursday (Sept. 14) with illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to a preliminary arrest report.

The 4th Judicial Drug Task Force arrested Dawn Taylor, 30, in connection with four counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia — all felonies.

Taylor also faces misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of a minor after police found her infant daughter in the same room as several dirty syringes.

Police went to Taylor’s residence on Pepper Tree Lane after receiving a tip that she’d been selling heroin under the alias “Dawn Wood,” according to the report.

Inside Taylor’s home, police found 12 syringes, marijuana pipes, scales and Clonazepam and Oxycodone pills. Police found two LSD sugar cubes and 4.5 grams of psychedelic mushrooms in Taylor’s freezer.

Police also found five spoons covered with residue and numerous baggies, including one that tested positive for methamphetamine.

Taylor herself tested positive for meth, Oxycodone, amphetamines, THC and Buprenorphine, according to the report.

During the search of her home, Taylor told police she was “a good mother” and was trying to detox from Suboxone. The state Department of Human Services took custody of Taylor’s child.

Taylor was being held Friday (Sept. 15) at the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond. She has a hearing set for Monday (Sept. 18) in Washington County Circuit Court.

The 4th Judicial Task Force consists of investigators from police agencies in Fayetteville, Springdale, Prairie Grove, Lincoln, Farmington, West Fork, Greenland, Johnson, Tontitown, Elkins and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Chaired by Fayetteville Police Chief Greg Tabor, the task force provides initial and follow-up investigation work concerning drug related crimes.