McDonald County Man Dies In Shooting

PINEVILLE, Mo. (KFSM) — A McDonald County man was shot and killed Thursday (Sept. 14) after a gun accidentally discharged during a fight with several people, according to a news release.

It’s the county’s second fatal shooting this week.

Deputies responded to a shooting about 6:30 p.m. near Good Life Circle. The victim was taken to Mercy Hospital in Bella Vista where he was pronounced dead.

His name is being withed until next of kin is notified.

Deputies have spoken to two suspects, and say one person is being held on charges related to the shooting.