Collier Drug Store Celebrates 100 Years Of Business

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Collier Drug Store hosted a 100 year celebration event Saturday (Sept. 16) at the Dickson Street location. The event was open to the public so that the company could celebrate with all of their customers.

An old fashioned soda fountain was created for the event and served coke and root beer floats. Other treats included cotton candy and snow cones.

There were carnival games, an inflatable obstacle course, live music from Rachel B Table of Three, NWA Caricature Artist Jon Huckeby.

Collier Drug Store gave away a Red Honda Civic and 10 Bicycles to raffle winners at the event.

The Mayor of Fayetteville Mr. Lioneld Jordan presented keys to the city to Mel Collier and Carl Collier.

John Vinson presented a letter from the Governor on behalf of the Arkansas Pharmacist Association.