Netflix Location Scout For ‘Narcos’ Shot Dead In Mexico

MEXICO (KFSM) — Carlos Muñoz Portal, a location scout for Netflix’s hit show “Narcos,” was shot to death in central Mexico, according to several media outlets.

His death happened Monday (Sept. 11), but the news is just emerging now.

A Netflix statement said, “We are aware of the passing of Carlos Muñoz Portal, a well-respected location scout, and send our condolences to his family. The facts surrounding his death are still unknown as authorities continue to investigate.”

Journalist Julio Astillero Tweeted Friday (Sept. 15) that Carlos Muñoz Portal, 37, was a show locator for the Netflix show ‘Narcos.’ He was found dead, by gun shots, in a car.

En parajes #Edomex, Carlos Muñoz Portal (37), buscaba locaciones para serie @NarcosNetflix . Fue encontrado muerto, por balas, en automóvil pic.twitter.com/Dbn6brJp1w — Julio Astillero (@julioastillero) September 16, 2017

The show ‘s season 4, is scheduled to be following Mexico’s Juarez cartel. Last season focused on Colombia’s Cali cartel.

