Ozark Natural Foods- Hey Good Cookin’ – Salted Spicy Sichuan Peppercorn Chocolate Chip Cookies

Salted Spicy Sichuan Peppercorn Chocolate Chip Cookies

Adapted from Momofuku’s Salted Chocolate Chip Cookies

Ingredients

½ lb. unsalted butter, melted and just warm to the touch

¾ C packed brown sugar

½ C granulated sugar

1 egg

2 t vanilla

1 ¾ C AP flour

2 T milk powder

1 ¼ t salt

½ t baking powder

¼ t baking soda

1 t red chili flakes, more if you want it more spicy

12 ounces semisweet chocolate chips or chocolate chunks

¼ C flaked salt

2 T Sichuan Peppercorns, ground up

Directions

Preheat oven to 375.

With a wooden spoon, mix the sugars together in a large bowl and add the melted butter.

Stir vigorously for 1 minute.

Mix the egg and vanilla in the measuring cup you used for the sugar and add to the mixture.

Stir until the mix gathers a glossy sheen, about 1 minute.

Mix in the flour, milk powder, salt, baking powder, baking soda, and red chili flakes until just combined.

Stir in the chocolate chips and mix until everything is evenly distributed.

Use a scoop or a tablespoon to portion out the dough, it should be about the size of a golf ball.

Place on a baking tray lined with parchment paper about 2-3 inches apart.

Bake for 9-11 minutes or until golden brown around the edges but still soft in the middle.

Sprinkle with Flaked salt and ground up Sichuan Peppercorns immediately.

Transfer to a cooling rack to cool completely.

