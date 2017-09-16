Protests Erupt After Ex-Cop Acquitted In Black Man’s Death

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (CNN)–Protests broke out in St. Louis after former police officer Jason Stockley was acquitted Friday of first-degree murder in the 2011 shooting death of black driver Anthony Lamar Smith.

At least 23 people were arrested and 10 law enforcement officers injured in protests Friday night.

The city had been on edge for days. Shortly after the verdict, people gathered outside the courthouse to protest the controversial ruling. Some protesters locked arms and prayed together, but within hours others were smashing the windshield of a police vehicle and throwing water bottles, rocks and bricks at law enforcement.

Stockley expressed a sense of relief after the acquittal and said he felt vindicated that the judge ruled he had done nothing wrong. “It feels like a burden has been lifted, but the burden of having to kill someone never really lifts,” Stockley told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch “The taking of someone’s life is the most significant thing one can do, and it’s not done lightly. … My main concern now is for the first responders, the people just trying to go to work and the protesters. I don’t want anyone to be hurt in any way over this.” Protests started peacefully with some people making their way to the police headquarters to call for officers’ resignations. St. Louis police said the demonstrators later threw rocks at the mayor’s home and hit officers with water bottles.

St. Louis Metro Police Department Chief Lawrence O’Toole said his officers showed great restraint despite injuries. Video footage showed officers using tear gas to disperse the crowds after police said the protests were considered an unlawful assembly. O’Toole said his officers used pepper balls. ‘Everyone wants someone to blame’ In 2011, Stockley, then a St. Louis officer, fatally shot Smith, 24, after a police chase in December over a suspected drug deal.