Slight Rain Chances Soon

The dry spell may end in the next few days!

While our rainfall totals for the year are still above normal, the recent dry weather has dried out the top soil across Oklahoma and Arkansas. Ranchers in LeFlore County say an inch of rain would be beneficial. The good news is that the weather pattern will be changing for the last few days of summer.

A cold front is expected to slow down and park to our north. The greatest chance for showers and storms will be along this front. Thus, the further north you live, the better chance of seeing an isolated shower or storm for the next few days. Here are the Rainfall Zone Maps:

SATURDAY

_____

SUNDAY

_____

MONDAY

-Matt