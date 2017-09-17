Chickasha Police Investigate Officer-Involved Shooting

Law enforcement became involved in an active shooter situation with a barricaded suspect in which two officers were shot Sunday (Sept. 17) afternoon.

Chickasha police officers were trying to serve a search warrant at a home south of downtown Chickasha near the Rock Island Grill off Highway 81 when one officer was shot. That officer has since been mediflighted to an Oklahoma City hospital in critical condition.

Another officer was shot but is expected to be fine.

Authorities closed Hwy 81 in both directions from Almar to Country Club. The road was reopened around 6 p.m.

The standoff ended a little after 5 p.m. when the suspect surrendered to authorities. The suspect was also shot by officers during initial contact.