Fayetteville Hispanic Heritage Festival Highlights Argentina

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)– Sunday (Sept. 17) was the last day for the Hispanic Heritage Festival in Fayetteville that has been going on for the past five years.

Every year, a new Hispanic country is highlighted.

This year the event showed off some customs and traditions of Argentina.

Bio-Tech Pharmacal is a Fayetteville business that has been involved with the event for the past three years.

Laura Daniel with that company said they have seen it grow and it does not look like it will stop anytime soon.

“Oh, I’m sure it will grow,” Daniel said. “I’m sure it will grow in the area. The community is growing and awareness is growing so I’m sure it will grow.”

Not long after the parade for the event ended, many of the vendors had to pack up and leave due to the weather.