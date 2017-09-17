Georgia Tech Student Shot, Killed By Officer

ATL A 21-year-old Georgia Tech student was shot and killed by a Georgia Tech police officer late Saturday (Sept. 16).

The incident occurred after 11 p.m. in the 500 block of Eighth Street NW, just outside a campus dorm.

According to a spokesperson with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Georgia Tech Police Department received a 911 call about a person with a knife and gun around 11:17 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found Scott Shultz, who had a knife, according to the GBI spokesperson.

The GBI spokesperson says officers repeatedly tried to talk with Shultz, who was described by police as not being cooperative or complying with demands from officers.

The GBI spokesperson says after Shultz advanced on the officers with the knife, Shultz was shot by one officer.

Shultz was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, where the individual died.

The GBI spokesperson says no officers were injured in the incident, which they also say they’re investigating independently of the Georgia Tech Police Department.

During the incident, Georgia Tech sent a tweet out alerting students to seek shelter. After the initial alert, another tweet was sent by the school saying there was no longer a threat on campus.