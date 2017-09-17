Heavy Rain In NWA Early Sunday Afternoon

ROGERS (KFSM) — Lightening and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Sunday (Sept. 17) afternoon, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The storm is moving from west to east. Today’s high will get to about 84 degrees and an overnight low of 68, with a slight chance of thunder storms continuing.

The short-term forecast by the NWS reports that a deep subtropical moisture remains in place from southwest Oklahoma into northwest Arkansas Sunday afternoon. Scattered thunderstorms will continue to develop with a few strong, to severe, storms possible through the afternoon. The main hazards will be from strong or damaging wind gusts and brief heavy downpours. A storm complex may develop to the west this evening and impact parts of eastern Oklahoma late tonight, however these storms will likely be weakening as they approach the area.