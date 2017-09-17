Primetime Emmys Fast Facts
LOS ANGELES (CNN) — Here’s a look at the Primetime Emmy Awards, which recognize television programs and performers.
September 17, 2017 – The 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards is scheduled to take place.
July 13, 2017 – The nominations are announced.
Facts:
Emmys are presented by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.
Louis McManus, a television engineer, created the Emmy statuette, using his wife’s image as a model.
Emmy Awards are named after “Immy,” an abbreviation for the image orthicon tube, an early camera. It was later changed to “Emmy,” which seemed more feminine.
The first Emmy Awards were presented on January 25, 1949, at the Hollywood Athletic Club and were for Los Angeles programming only. Six awards were given. Tickets to the event were $5.
The first award ever given was for outstanding personality and went to ventriloquist Shirley Dinsdale, for the children’s show, “Judy Splinters.”
Cloris Leachman has won the most Emmys ever by a performer (8), and Ed Asner has won the most Emmys ever by a male performer (7), as of 2016.
HBO’s “Game of Thrones” holds the record for the most wins by a fictional series: 38.
Betty White was the oldest winner in 2010 at 88 and the oldest nominee in 2012 at 90. She won the Emmy for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for her work on “Saturday Night Live” and was nominated as outstanding host for a reality or reality-competition program for “Betty White’s Off Their Rockers.”
The youngest Primetime Emmy winner was Roxana Zal, 14 years, 314 days old when she won the 1984 award for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or a special for “Something About Amelia.”
2017 Nominees (in selected categories):
Outstanding comedy series:
“Atlanta” – FX
“black-ish” – ABC
“Master of None” – Netflix
“Modern Family” – ABC
“Silicon Valley” – HBO
“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” – Netflix
“Veep” – HBO
Outstanding lead actor – comedy series:
Anthony Anderson – “black-ish” -ABC
Aziz Ansari – “Master of None” – Netflix
Zach Galifianakis – “Baskets” – FX
Donald Glover – “Atlanta” – FX
William H. Macy – “Shameless” – Showtime
Jeffrey Tambor – “Transparent” – Amazon
Outstanding lead actress – comedy series:
Pamela Adlon – “Better Things” – FX
Jane Fonda – “Grace and Frankie” – Netflix
Allison Janney – “Mom” – CBS
Ellie Kemper – “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” – Netflix
Julia Louis-Dreyfus – “Veep” – HBO
Tracee Ellis Ross – “black-ish” – ABC
Lily Tomlin – “Grace and Frankie” – Netflix
Outstanding supporting actor – comedy series:
Louie Anderson – “Baskets” – FX
Ty Burrell – “Modern Family” – ABC
Alec Baldwin – “Saturday Night Live” – NBC
Tituss Burgess – “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” – Netflix
Tony Hale – “Veep” – HBO
Matt Walsh – “Veep” – HBO
Outstanding supporting actress – comedy series:
Leslie Jones – “Saturday Night Live” – NBC
Kate McKinnon – “Saturday Night Live” – NBC
Vanessa Bayer – “Saturday Night Live” – NBC
Kathryn Hahn – “Transparent” – Amazon
Judith Light – “Transparent” – Amazon
Anna Chlumsky – “Veep” – HBO
Outstanding drama series:
“Better Call Saul” – AMC
“The Crown” – Netflix
“The Handmaid’s Tale” – Hulu
“House of Cards” – Netflix
“Stranger Things” – Netflix
“This Is Us” – NBC
“Westworld” – HBO
Outstanding lead actor – drama series:
Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us” – NBC
Anthony Hopkins – “Westworld” – HBO
Bob Odenkirk – “Better Call Saul” – AMC
Matthew Rhys – “The Americans” – FX
Liev Schreiber – “Ray Donovan” – Showtime
Kevin Spacey – “House of Cards” – Netflix
Milo Ventimiglia – “This Is Us” – NBC
Outstanding lead actress – drama series:
Viola Davis – “How to Get Away With Murder” – ABC
Claire Foy – “The Crown” – Netflix
Elisabeth Moss – “The Handmaid’s Tale” – Hulu
Keri Russell – “The Americans” – FX
Evan Rachel Wood – “Westworld” – HBO
Robin Wright – “House of Cards” – Netflix
Outstanding supporting actor – drama series:
Jonathan Banks – “Better Call Saul” – AMC
Mandy Patinkin – “Homeland” – Showtime
Michael Kelly – “House of Cards” – Netflix
David Harbour – “Stranger Things” – Netflix
John Lithgow – “The Crown” – Netflix
Ron Cephas Jones – “This Is Us” – NBC
Jeffrey Wright – “Westworld” – HBO
Outstanding supporting actress – drama series:
Uzo Aduba – “Orange Is The New Black” – Netflix
Millie Bobby Brown – “Stranger Things” – Netflix
Ann Dowd – “The Handmaid’s Tale” – Hulu
Samira Wiley – “The Handmaid’s Tale” – Hulu
Chrissy Metz – “This Is Us” – NBC
Thandie Newton – “Westworld” – HBO