Primetime Emmys Fast Facts

LOS ANGELES (CNN) — Here’s a look at the Primetime Emmy Awards, which recognize television programs and performers.

September 17, 2017 – The 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards is scheduled to take place.

July 13, 2017 – The nominations are announced.

Facts:

Emmys are presented by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

Louis McManus, a television engineer, created the Emmy statuette, using his wife’s image as a model.

Emmy Awards are named after “Immy,” an abbreviation for the image orthicon tube, an early camera. It was later changed to “Emmy,” which seemed more feminine.

The first Emmy Awards were presented on January 25, 1949, at the Hollywood Athletic Club and were for Los Angeles programming only. Six awards were given. Tickets to the event were $5.

The first award ever given was for outstanding personality and went to ventriloquist Shirley Dinsdale, for the children’s show, “Judy Splinters.”

Cloris Leachman has won the most Emmys ever by a performer (8), and Ed Asner has won the most Emmys ever by a male performer (7), as of 2016.

HBO’s “Game of Thrones” holds the record for the most wins by a fictional series: 38.

Betty White was the oldest winner in 2010 at 88 and the oldest nominee in 2012 at 90. She won the Emmy for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for her work on “Saturday Night Live” and was nominated as outstanding host for a reality or reality-competition program for “Betty White’s Off Their Rockers.”

The youngest Primetime Emmy winner was Roxana Zal, 14 years, 314 days old when she won the 1984 award for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or a special for “Something About Amelia.”

2017 Nominees (in selected categories):

Outstanding comedy series:

“Atlanta” – FX

“black-ish” – ABC

“Master of None” – Netflix

“Modern Family” – ABC

“Silicon Valley” – HBO

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” – Netflix

“Veep” – HBO

Outstanding lead actor – comedy series:

Anthony Anderson – “black-ish” -ABC

Aziz Ansari – “Master of None” – Netflix

Zach Galifianakis – “Baskets” – FX

Donald Glover – “Atlanta” – FX

William H. Macy – “Shameless” – Showtime

Jeffrey Tambor – “Transparent” – Amazon

Outstanding lead actress – comedy series:

Pamela Adlon – “Better Things” – FX

Jane Fonda – “Grace and Frankie” – Netflix

Allison Janney – “Mom” – CBS

Ellie Kemper – “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” – Netflix

Julia Louis-Dreyfus – “Veep” – HBO

Tracee Ellis Ross – “black-ish” – ABC

Lily Tomlin – “Grace and Frankie” – Netflix

Outstanding supporting actor – comedy series:

Louie Anderson – “Baskets” – FX

Ty Burrell – “Modern Family” – ABC

Alec Baldwin – “Saturday Night Live” – NBC

Tituss Burgess – “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” – Netflix

Tony Hale – “Veep” – HBO

Matt Walsh – “Veep” – HBO

Outstanding supporting actress – comedy series:

Leslie Jones – “Saturday Night Live” – NBC

Kate McKinnon – “Saturday Night Live” – NBC

Vanessa Bayer – “Saturday Night Live” – NBC

Kathryn Hahn – “Transparent” – Amazon

Judith Light – “Transparent” – Amazon

Anna Chlumsky – “Veep” – HBO

Outstanding drama series:

“Better Call Saul” – AMC

“The Crown” – Netflix

“The Handmaid’s Tale” – Hulu

“House of Cards” – Netflix

“Stranger Things” – Netflix

“This Is Us” – NBC

“Westworld” – HBO

Outstanding lead actor – drama series:

Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us” – NBC

Anthony Hopkins – “Westworld” – HBO

Bob Odenkirk – “Better Call Saul” – AMC

Matthew Rhys – “The Americans” – FX

Liev Schreiber – “Ray Donovan” – Showtime

Kevin Spacey – “House of Cards” – Netflix

Milo Ventimiglia – “This Is Us” – NBC

Outstanding lead actress – drama series:

Viola Davis – “How to Get Away With Murder” – ABC

Claire Foy – “The Crown” – Netflix

Elisabeth Moss – “The Handmaid’s Tale” – Hulu

Keri Russell – “The Americans” – FX

Evan Rachel Wood – “Westworld” – HBO

Robin Wright – “House of Cards” – Netflix

Outstanding supporting actor – drama series:

Jonathan Banks – “Better Call Saul” – AMC

Mandy Patinkin – “Homeland” – Showtime

Michael Kelly – “House of Cards” – Netflix

David Harbour – “Stranger Things” – Netflix

John Lithgow – “The Crown” – Netflix

Ron Cephas Jones – “This Is Us” – NBC

Jeffrey Wright – “Westworld” – HBO

Outstanding supporting actress – drama series:

Uzo Aduba – “Orange Is The New Black” – Netflix

Millie Bobby Brown – “Stranger Things” – Netflix

Ann Dowd – “The Handmaid’s Tale” – Hulu

Samira Wiley – “The Handmaid’s Tale” – Hulu

Chrissy Metz – “This Is Us” – NBC

Thandie Newton – “Westworld” – HBO