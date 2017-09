Hurricane Maria has been upgraded to a Category 5 Hurricane with sustained winds of 160 mph.

To make matters worse, it is expected to move over some of the same areas that Hurricane Irma devastated just under 2 weeks ago.  Earlier this evening, Maria made its first landfall on the island of Dominica.

The storm is expected to be approaching the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico by the middle of this week.

-Chris