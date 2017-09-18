Equifax Breach: What To Do If You’ve Been Compromised

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARKANSAS (KFSM) -- With more than 143 million put at risk by a data breach at credit reporting firm Equifax, many people still do not know what to do to check if they are among the victims, or what to do if they are in fact affected.

Equifax is one of three major credit bureaus used by banks, lenders, and businesses to approve loans and credit cards.

The compromised information includes names, birth dates, addresses, driver's license numbers and social security numbers.

On Thursday (Sept. 14), the Federal Trade Commission confirmed that it has launched an investigation into Equifax as a result of the breach.

Joel Doelger, director of community relations and housing counseling for Credit Counseling of Arkansas (CCOA), said the first thing people should do is check with Equifax to see if you're affected.

It's worth noting that Equifax has removed a clause from the terms and conditions that originally waved legal action for using the company's credit monitoring system called TrustedID Premier.

If you're information was possibly included in the breach, Doelger recommends checking your credit report. Three credit agencies, including Equifax, Experian and TransUnion each offer one free credit report check every year. Look for accounts on the report that are unfamiliar or have recently been opened.

Upon finding anything suspicious, Doelger suggests contacting the agency providing the report, as well as the company linked to the suspicious account. He said filing a police report may be an additional option.

During this time, keep an eye on your credit card statements, whether you've recently used the credit card or not for unauthorized purchases.

"Open up that statement, make sure there's no charges on there," Doelger said. "If there are any charges, and you dispute them with the creditor, your liability is very low."

Tools, including credit monitoring, like TrustedID Premier, and fraud alerts are another option.

Fraud alerts should require verification before any new account seeks access to a credit report.

The last and most extreme action would be to freeze your credit. This would require contacting one of the credit agencies. No company or institution would allow your credit to be accessible for any reason.

"The advantage is that nobody can get access to your credit, so nobody is going to open a new line of credit in your name as a result," Doelger said.

Doelger added that a disadvantage would be for anyone needing to make a purchase or take advantage of a deal that would require access to your credit history.

Time periods can be implemented on that freeze to include a short period of "unfreezing" the account to allow for a purchase or a new line of credit.

In Arkansas, a fee of $5.00 can be assessed for temporarily freezing an account. Another $5.00 would be charged to unfreeze that account.

The fee is waved if a person has been a victim of identity theft or if a person is over the age of 65.

CCOA offers a credit report review service for $30 for individuals or $40 for couples. Credit professionals will review credit reports and explain how the report works.