Eureka Springs Police: Yarn Thief Wanted

EUREKA SPRINGS (KFSM) — Police say they are searching for a yarn exhibit thief.

The art instillation is by Gina Rose Gallina, a world-renowned, crochet artist and Eureka Springs local and musician.

The reported theft happened Aug. 31, but no arrests occurred as of Monday (Sept. 18), according to police.

Six colorful, handmade crochet wraps were stolen off trees at Eureka Springs Music Park, 288 N. Main St. The wraps are worth $1,800, a felony amount, a police report states.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 253-8666.