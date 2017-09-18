Fayetteville Police Prepare For Bikes, Blues & BBQ

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department are planning for the 18th Annual Bikes, Blues & BBQ motorcycle rally.

The rally will begin on Wednesday (Sept. 20) and continue through Saturday (Sept. 23).

According to a press release, the department has been meeting with event organizers, local merchants and citizens to make the event safe and enjoyable for all.

The department reminds citizens to be aware of the large numbers of cyclists and pedestrians visiting Fayetteville, and accident prevention is a top concern.

Dickson Street will be closed from St. Charles Avenue to Gregg Avenue, and West Avenue will be closed from Spring Street to Watson Street. The department said these closures will allow motorcycles only in the event area.

Closure times for Wednesday and Thursday will be at 4 p.m., Friday’s closure will be at 10 a.m., and Saturday’s closure will be at 9 a.m.

Parking will also be limited, and prior to each day signs will be placed indicating when vehicles must be removed from Dickson Street. Electronic signs will be on College Avenue informing drivers what lanes are for event traffic in an effort to keep traffic flowing.

The department will be enforcing all laws concerning alcohol consumption in public by adults and minors, careless and reckless driving, rapid throttle advancement, controlled substance possession and delivery. indecent exposure and all other laws that may aid in making the rally a safe event.