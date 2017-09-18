Former Marine Runs To Help Those Who Can’t

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Marine Corps Captain, Maggie Seymour is running from San Diego to Washington D.C. to raise money for kids and veterans with disabilities.

Seymour crossed the Oklahoma/Arkansas state line, joined by special needs kids and a pack of runners part of Ainsley’s Angels.

Ainsley’s Angels is an organization that provides special needs kids with wheelchairs for running. The Fort Smith/Northwest Arkansas chapter is the only one in the state. Seymour donated 2 wheelchairs to the chapter in hopes of helping kids love running, just like she does.

“I hope it inspires them like it does me,” Seymour said. “This is a really big thing that seems impossible and if she can do it, I can do it.”

Seymour traveled for ten years with the Marine Corps and felt the most support from special needs kids and veterans.

Linda Creekmore is part of Ainsley’s Angels. Her granddaughter Callie Anne Cook rode in one of the new chairs.

“She got back and was ready to go again,” Creekmore said. “She has no fear, none whatsoever.”

For more information on volunteering, riding and donating, contact Jarrett Banks at nwarkansas@ainsleysangels.org