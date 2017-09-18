George Strait Heading To Tulsa For One Of Two Arena Shows In 2018

TULSA (KFSM) — Country music legend George Strait will take the stage at the BOK Center in Tulsa.

The concert will be on June 2 next year for the “Strait Down Route 66” tour, News On 6 reports.

Tickets will go on sale Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. and will be available on straitdownroute66.com or the BOK’s website.

“Strait Down Route 66” will be one of Strait’s rare live performances, and one of just two arena shows planned. Strait shocked fans in 2012 when he announced he was retired from touring at the end of his “Cowboy Rides Away Tour.”

He’s played only a handful of shows including his residency at Las Vegas’ T-mobile Arena this year and recently a Hurricane Harvey relief benefit at San Antonio’s Majestic Theatre that helped raise millions of dollars for those affected by the storms in Texas.

“George Strait is one of our most requested artists year after year,” said BOK Center general manager Jeff Nickler. “Even though he is not touring, SMG wanted to go big for our ten-year celebration and Strait is as big as it gets on the country stage.”