Hogs To Honor Jerry Jones By Wearing Cowboys Themed Uniforms

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – In the same year former Arkansas football player Jerry Jones was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, his alma mater will pay tribute to the Dallas Cowboys owner when they take the field in his At&T Stadium.

The Razorbacks announced on Sunday they would wear Cowboys themed uniforms to honor the member of the 1964 National Championship team when they take on Texas A&M in the Southwest Classic at 11 a.m. on Saturday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

All photos courtesy of ArkansasRazorbacks.com