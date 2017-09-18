Hurricane Maria Continues Strengthening

Hurricane Maria is forecasted to continue strengthening as it moves over warmer ocean waters. Category Four wind speeds (130+ mph) are expected by Tuesday afternoon.

The latest trends have the future major hurricane tracking through parts of the Lesser Antilles and onward towards Puerto Rico. Hurricane Maria could make landfall over the U.S. territory as a major Category 4 storm.

The storm is expected to make a turn towards the right by the time it reaches the Bahamas. It is still too early to tell if this storm could make landfall on the U.S. mainland.

-5NEWS Weather Team

