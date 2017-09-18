Local Heads Mission To Restore Century Old Chapel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- He pointed out the cracks on the stairs built more than 100 years ago.

100 years later, Vincent Scott is trying to repair those cracks.

The cracks on a building sitting in the middle of the National Historic Register.

"There's something about it that just says history," he said as he eyed it.

The Quinn Chapel comes with a bevy of issues.

"What's not the issue?" Scott joked.

The stained glass panels are broken, covered poorly by plexiglas.

"It's not successful because of the rotting of the frame."

The stairs are a hollow, broken mess. And the paint is shredded off the building's exterior.

"As of now, we have a power washer donated to remove the old paint.

Some volunteers came forward, pledging to remove that paint. Scott says it'll only be a one day job on that front. But it's everything else that has him concerned.

"The general consensus seems to be that this building is vital and intrinsically worth-while. If nothing else, from a historical standpoint."

He says the congregation was forced to leave due to sheer upkeep of the structure. Scott wants it restored for historic purposes, but also "as a thriving place of worship and community center."

"It's going to require a unique set of circumstances and community effort for it to be saved."

Scott asks that anyone willing to help come to him with questions or donations.