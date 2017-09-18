Medical Marijuana Application Deadline Grows Interest

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — Hundreds of medical marijuana-related applications are being submitted just hours before the deadline.

Those applying are seeking to own a cultivation site and/or a dispensary, and the deadline is Monday (Sept. 18).

The medical marijuana industry in Arkansas has turned many people on- causing more than 110 applications to be submitted before noon the day of the deadline.

Those of the state are capping how many sites and stores will be allowed. Five cultivation sites and 32 dispensaries will open in eight regions throughout the state, which means many of those interested in being apart of this industry will be denied in doing so, according to David Couch of the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Association.

With every application comes a large sum of money. It’s a gamble, and those interested in owning a cultivation site are shelling out $15,000, and dispensary enthusiast are paying $7,500, according to Couch, Those declined will have half of their money returned.

A commission of volunteers will sort through the applications after the FBI completes a thorough background check on each applicant. The sites and dispensaries are expected to open no earlier than March 2018, but no later than June 2018.