PEA RIDGE (KFSM) — A little girl in Pea Ridge had some special visitors attend her birthday party on Sunday (Sept. 17).

Officers at the Pea Ridge Police Department heard about Brylee’s police-themed birthday party, and said in a Facebook post that they sure didn’t want to miss out.

Captain Olson, Lieutenant Lyle and Detective Davis said they appreciated getting to meet Brylee.

Several kids also took time to check out a couple of the police vehicles.