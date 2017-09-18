Police: Springdale Man Stabbed Neighbor After Fight With Girlfriend

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A Springdale man stabbed his neighbor after the neighbor tried to breakup a fight between him and his girlfriend, according to a preliminary arrest report.

Takie Teiko, 38, was arrested Saturday (Sept. 16) in connection with felony second-degree battery. Teiko also faces misdemeanor third-degree domestic battery charges for injuring his girlfriend.

Police responded to a fight about 7:28 p.m. at Teiko’s apartment on Ewalt Avenue. Teiko and his girlfriend were inside arguing when a friend said Teiko started punching his girlfriend in the face, according to the report.

The friend ran next door to alert a neighbor, who then entered Teiko’s apartment to try and break up the fight. The girlfriend told the neighbor everything was fine, so he left, according to the report.

But Teiko, angry that the neighbor entered his home, went to the neighbor’s home and stabbed him three times, according to the report.

The victim suffered stab wounds to his shoulder, elbow and thigh. Police said he was taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition was unknown Monday.

Teiko was being held Monday (Sept. 18) at the Washington County Detention Center on a $7,500 bond. He has hearing set for Oct. 23 in Washington County Circuit Court.