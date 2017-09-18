Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office Warns Of New Scam

SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM) — Those of the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office say they want to warn residents not to become victim of a new scam.

During this past weekend, the Sheriff’s Office received a report from a concerned citizen reporting a possible scam. That person reported that a man identifying himself as “Mike Davenport” called to inform the concerned resident that they have two warrants out for their arrest for failing to appear and contempt of court, according to the investigators.

The scammer told the resident in order to avoid arrest or time in jail, the warrants are payable. As they began giving instructions of payment, the person who reported the crime hung up the phone and called the Sheriff’s Office.

Sebastian County Sheriff Bill Hollenbeck said, “The department does not contact people and tell them to get prepaid cards or money orders.”

Those of the Sheriff’s Office also warn that no one named Mike Davenport is employed within that department.

Hollenbeck added, “…We’re encouraging the public if you get phone calls like this to please contact your local law enforcement agency.”