Vian School Bus Driver Under Investigation For Picking Up Hitchhiker

VIAN, Okla. (KFSM)– A school bus driver for Vian Public Schools is currently under investigation, according to Superintendent Victor Salcedo.

Salcedo said the bus driver is accused of giving a hitchhiker and a dog a ride on their bus while students were on board.

The school will not take action against the bus driver until the investigation is complete, said Salcedo.

He also confirmed the school does not believe the hitchhiker came into contact with students other than being on the bus with them.