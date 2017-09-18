Volunteers Needed At NWA Shelter To Help With Displaced Cats From Hurricane Harvey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS (KFSM) -- Hurricane Harvey not only displaced people, but it wiped at homes for a lot of animals. One organization in Rogers has stepped up to help by rescuing more than 80 cats from Houston over the weekend.

The Outback Cathouse Rescue is owned and operated by The Cat Clinic of Northwest Arkansas. The rescued cats were either from destroyed rescues in Houston, or were surrendered by their owners due to the destruction of their home.

The group is currently looking for volunteers starting on Monday (Sept. 18) to clean, feed and water these cats while they are placed up for adoption. "We're also needing some cat litter. Not scoop-able litter, just regular clay litter," said Jennifer Stallbaumer with the Cat Clinic of NWA. "We also need cat food. We have 85 cats to feed and clean and they're all available for adoption," Stallbaumer said.

The Cat Clinic of Northwest Arkansas is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.