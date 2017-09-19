18th Annual Bikes, Blues & BBQ Rolls Into Town

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — It’s time for the 18th Annual Bikes, Blues & BBQ.

The event will kickoff Wednesday (Sept. 20) in Fayetteville and continue through Saturday (Sept. 23).

Factory demo rides will be held throughout the week at Baum Stadium and Arvest Ballpark from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Concerts will be held every night on the main stage on Dickson Street. Concerts begin at 4 p.m. and end at 11 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, and after midnight on Friday and Saturday.

There’s also the Mr. and Miss BBB Competition throughout the weekend at the Blues Alley Saloon at the Bikes, Blues & BBQ campground. s

To view a full schedule of events and shuttle times, click here.