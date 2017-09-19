5NEWS Weather Blog: Major 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake in Mexico

A Preliminary 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake shook Central Mexico at 1:14 Tuesday afternoon. The epicenter was near the community of San Juan Raboso, Mexico which is approximately 75 miles Southeast of Mexico City. The earthquake left buildings shaking and swaying in Mexico City. This earthquake comes on the the anniversary of a powerful 8.0 magnitude earthquake that hit Mexico City in 1985. The full extent of the damage is not available at this time.

-Chris