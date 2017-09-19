Annual School Elections Underway, Voter ID Required

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — The polls are open Tuesday (Sept. 19) for area school board elections in Washington and Benton Counties.

Voters will be required to show an approved ID when they cast their ballot. If a voter is unable to show an approved photo ID, they can vote using a provisional ballot.

Information on candidates and sample ballots can be found here.

Voting in Benton County runs until 7:30 p.m. at the following locations:

Bella Vista Baptist Church at 50 E. Lancashire Drive, Bella Vista

Highlands United Methodist Church at 371 Glasgow Road in Bella Vista

Benton County Election Commission Office at 1204 SW 14th Street in Bentonville (Paper ballots only)

Decatur Municipal Building at 310 Maple Street in Decatur

Gravette Civic Center at 410 Charlotte Street SE in Gravette

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church at 14070 State Hwy 279 in Hiwasse

Siloam Springs Community Building at 110 N. Mt. Olive Street in Siloam Springs

Voting in Washington County runs until 7:30 p.m. at the following locations:

Main Street Baptist Church at 49 West Main Street in Farmington

Lincoln Community Center at 112 N. Main in Lincoln

Prairie Grove Christian Church at 611 Wayne Villines Road in Prairie Grove

West Fork Community Center at 222 Weber Street in West Fork

FORT SMITH:

In Fort Smith, voting is also underway Tuesday for an uncontested school board race and millage vote. Candidates Greg Magness and Jeannie Cole are running unopposed for the at-large, position 2 and zone 3 position 7 spots.

Cole has been on the board for 20 years, and Magness would replace Deanie Mehl, who is not running for re-election after 12 years.

Election officials said many people are confused about the millage vote on the ballot. School board president Deanie Mehl said whether you vote “yes” or “no”, your current property taxes will stay the same.

“There’s really nothing gained by voting against this millage,” she said. “We’ll stay at 36.5 [mills].”

Mehl said the millage hasn’t changed in 30 years.

Because this is an uncontested race, residents had to vote early or send in an absentee ballot. There’s no Election Day.

CRAWFORD COUNTY:

Only one school district in Crawford County will have a contested seat in election.

Jeff Clayborn and Jerry Kennedy have both filed for Position 3 on the Cedarville School Board.