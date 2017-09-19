Arkansas Announces 2018 Football Schedule

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Just three weeks into the 2017 season, the schedule makers have already announced the slate for the 2018 Arkansas football season.

The Razorbacks will start the season hosting Eastern Illinois on Sept. 1 before traveling to Colorado State in week two.

What jumps off the new schedule is the start of the SEC season as Arkansas travels to Auburn on Sept. 22 then faces Texas A&M in Arlington, Texas on Sept. 29. Following that back-to-back stretch of games outside the state, the Razorbacks would play five straight home games starting with Alabama on Oct. 6. then ending on Nov. 10 against LSU. The Razorbacks bye week also falls during that stretch.

Arkansas has not announced what opponent will be play at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock but it will be a SEC opponent. The Razorbacks’ regular season finale at Missouri is currently set for Saturday, Nov. 24 but will likely be moved to the day after Thanksgiving as it has been in years past.