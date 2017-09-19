Go
Search
Watch Now:
5NEWS at 6 a.m.
5NEWS TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS
Menu
News
Sports
Health
Traffic
On-Air
Contests
Events
Weather
Ft. Smith
68°
Low
71°
High
92°
Fayetteville
61°
Low
67°
High
86°
Bentonville
65°
Low
72°
High
88°
See complete forecast
Click Here To Donate To Hurricane Relief Efforts
Bingham & Freeman – 1st Grade – Beard Elementary – Fort Smith
Posted 6:00 am, September 19, 2017, by
Megan Graddy
Share this:
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Segment Sponsored By:
Breeden
High Five
See the positive news of the day!
Popular
Convicted Sex Offender In Jail On Rape Charges
Walmart Announces Plans For a New Headquarters in Bentonville
Son Of Missing Woman Says His Mother’s Car Matches One Found At Springdale Hospital
Police: Suspect Climbs Pole To Get Into Ex-Girlfriend’s Home, Attacks Her Boyfriend
Latest News
Bingham & Freeman – 1st Grade – Beard Elementary – Fort Smith
5NEWS Weather Blog: Hurricane Maria
Greenland’s Win That Will Last A Lifetime
Former Gentry Student Killed In Car Wreck Remembered By Cheer Coach
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.