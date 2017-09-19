× Former CNA Accused Of Assaulting Special Needs Woman At Elizabeth Richardson Center

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A former certified nursing assistant for the Elizabeth Richardson Center is accused of sexually assaulting one of the patients, according to a preliminary arrest report.

Springdale police arrested William Deupree, 56, of Prairie Grove on Monday (Sept. 18) in connection with second-degree sexual assault. Deupree was fired “immediately” after the incident according to Cindy Acree, the center’s executive director.

“We are doing anything in our ability to make sure our clients and staff are safe,” Acree said.

Acree said she couldn’t comment further due to the ongoing investigation.

Another employee on Monday allegedly found Deupree at the center’s assisted living facility in Springdale with his pants pulled down in the same room as a special needs 18-year-old female, according to the report.

The employee said the victim was also pantless, laying on her side with her rear pointed toward Deupree.

Deupree denied that his pants were completely down but said he tried to masturbate while he was in the woman’s room. Deupree also told police that he was excited about being in a girl’s room and felt “euphoria,” according to the report.

Deupree was being held Tuesday (Sept. 19) at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set. He has a hearing set for Wednesday (Sept. 20) in Washington County Circuit Court.

The Elizabeth Richardson Center has been serving NWA children with disabilities since 1963 and began serving adults in 1987. The center also operates four Child Development Centers in Benton and Washington counties.