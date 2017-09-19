Fort Smith MovieLounge Closing In October

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — After five years of dinner and a movie, MovieLounge will shut its doors for the last time on Oct. 1, according to a news release.

“I’ve enjoyed building the concept and it really has been fun. I sincerely thank the community for their support and patronage, as well as the great MovieLounge team,” said MovieLounge owner Dwight Curry. “We’ve been privileged to be a part of so many special life occasions, and to have nurtured so much talent. Hospitality has always been my focus and I’m excited to explore other possibilities in the future.”

Dinner service and films will continue through September 30. Gift card holders are encouraged to redeem their cards prior to September 30 and MovieLounge staff will be available past the closure to aid in closing card accounts, according to the release.

The restaurant-cinema hybrid opened in April 2012 and employed between 80 to 100 people.

MovieLounge is working closely with all employees during the transition to ensure smooth communication as well as aiding in finding other available positions throughout the community, according to the release.

The property at 7601 Rogers Ave. will be available for lease or redevelopment. Interested parties may contact Nunnelee & Wright Commercial Properties at 479-785-4343.