One Dead After Work-Related Accident At Powell Feed Mill In Siloam Springs

SILOAM SPRINGS (KFSM) — Officers with the Siloam Springs Police Department responded to a work-related accident on Tuesday (Sept. 19) at Powell Feed Mill that resulted in a fatality, police said.

No foul play is believed to have occurred, according to police.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time.

The incident is under investigation, but is not believed to be criminal.

This is a developing story.